Arugula salad in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve arugula salad

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Entree Size)$15.85
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Half Size)$9.65
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
More about Blue Line Pizza
SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
ARUGULA ROASTED BEET SALAD$14.00
organic arugula, red and golden beets, grapefruit, orange, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette
dairy, tree nut, gluten free, vegetarian
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

