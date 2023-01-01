Arugula salad in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Entree Size)
|$15.85
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
|Arugula Salad with Strawberry Balsamic (Half Size)
|$9.65
Arugula tossed in a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, topped with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, walnuts and a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|ARUGULA ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$14.00
organic arugula, red and golden beets, grapefruit, orange, goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette
dairy, tree nut, gluten free, vegetarian