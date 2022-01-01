Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve burritos

Brew City Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SAN DIEGO BURRITO$17.00
Chopped filet mignon, seasoned French fries, cheddar cheese, pico, avocado, served with naked fries, beer cheese sauce and poblano crema
More about Brew City Grill
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Bean And Cheese Burrito$7.00
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Burrito$17.00
3 bacon wrapped shrimp, black beans, honey-chipotle, cabbage slaw
Baja-Cali Wild Cod Burrito$17.00
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado, chile de arbol, wrapped in your choice of flour or whole wheat tortilla
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES

STACKS

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$17.00
More about STACKS
Item pic

PANCAKES

Uncle John's Pancake House

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$15.00
Large flour tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado, jack and white cheddar, refried beans, salsa, hash browns.
More about Uncle John's Pancake House

