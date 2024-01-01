Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Campbell

Go
Campbell restaurants
Toast

Campbell restaurants that serve calamari

Consumer pic

 

El Greco Grill Inc - 2325 South Winchester Boulevard

2325 South Winchester Boulevard, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$12.95
Lightly breaded Calamari rings and tentacles fried to perfection - served with lemon and tartar sauce
More about El Greco Grill Inc - 2325 South Winchester Boulevard
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CALAMARI$16.00
Tentacles and rings, crispy serrano chile, cocktail sauce, chipotle aioli.
More about Brew City Grill
Consumer pic

 

Willard Hicks - Campbell - 280 E Campbell Ave

280 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Steak$18.00
Seasoned flour, garlic herb oil, lemon aioli, house made spicy cocktail sauce
More about Willard Hicks - Campbell - 280 E Campbell Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Campbell

Garlic Parmesan

Cookies

Tzatziki

Pies

Caesar Salad

Tostadas

Tacos

Cake

Map

More near Campbell to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (76 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston