Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Campbell

Go
Campbell restaurants
Toast

Campbell restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$19.00
lime-marinated catch of the day, red onion, cucumber, avocado, habanero, cilantro, with tortilla chips (contains raw fish)
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
Item pic

 

Mango Crazy - Campbell

475 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16oz Cup of Ceviche$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
Ceviche Boats$8.49
Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
More about Mango Crazy - Campbell

Browse other tasty dishes in Campbell

Clams

Pork Belly

Pudding

Chilaquiles

Caesar Salad

Caprese Salad

Waffles

Pies

Map

More near Campbell to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston