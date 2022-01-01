Ceviche in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve ceviche
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|Ceviche
|$19.00
lime-marinated catch of the day, red onion, cucumber, avocado, habanero, cilantro, with tortilla chips (contains raw fish)
Mango Crazy - Campbell
475 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell
|16oz Cup of Ceviche
|$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
|Ceviche Boats
|$8.49
Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.