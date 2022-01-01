Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Nashville crispy chicken, fresh greens, pico, sweet peppers, fried serene, chipotle ranch
More about Brew City Grill
TAPAS

Orchard City Kitchen

1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7474 reviews)
Takeout
Good Fortune Chicken Salad$16.00
cabbage ◦ little gem ◦ mayo ◦ kabayaki ◦ snow peas ◦ cilantro ◦ shredded phyllo ◦ citrus ◦ sesame-ginger dressing
More about Orchard City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

STACKS

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.50
More about STACKS

Map

