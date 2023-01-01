Chile relleno in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve chile relleno
TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL
200 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell
|Chile Relleno
|$22.00
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|CHILE RELLENO DE CALABACITAS
|$16.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas | vegan modifiable
dairy, gluten free, vegetarian
|CHILE RELLENO DE PICADILLO
|$18.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of Niman Ranch grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, potato, peas, carrot, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
dairy, egg, wheat