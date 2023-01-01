Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve chile relleno

TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL

200 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$22.00
More about TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL
SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILE RELLENO DE CALABACITAS$16.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas | vegan modifiable
dairy, gluten free, vegetarian
CHILE RELLENO DE PICADILLO$18.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of Niman Ranch grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, potato, peas, carrot, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
dairy, egg, wheat
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

