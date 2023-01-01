Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Manresa Bread image

 

Manresa Bread - Campbell

195 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Butter , Vanilla bean , Brown Sugar
eggs , AP Flour , Baking Soda
Salt , Chopped chocolate
Milk Chocolate Jivara
Allergies: gluten
More about Manresa Bread - Campbell
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Dozen)$47.50
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. A dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert$7.00
Delicious chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla bean gelato & Ghiradelli chocolate sauce drizzled on top
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Half Doz)$23.90
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. Half a dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
More about Blue Line Pizza

