Chocolate chip cookies in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Manresa Bread - Campbell
195 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Butter , Vanilla bean , Brown Sugar
eggs , AP Flour , Baking Soda
Salt , Chopped chocolate
Milk Chocolate Jivara
Allergies: gluten
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Dozen)
|$47.50
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. A dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dessert
|$7.00
Delicious chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla bean gelato & Ghiradelli chocolate sauce drizzled on top
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (Half Doz)
|$23.90
Top off your meal with these fresh baked treats. Half a dozen house baked chocolate chip cookies