Cobb salad in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve cobb salad

TAPAS

Orchard City Kitchen

1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7474 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
romaine ◦ turkey ◦ bacon ◦ cherry tomato◦ apple ◦ celery ◦ blue cheese
gf
More about Orchard City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

Stacks - Campbell

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$17.25
More about Stacks - Campbell

