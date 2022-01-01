Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobb salad in
Campbell
/
Campbell
/
Cobb Salad
Campbell restaurants that serve cobb salad
TAPAS
Orchard City Kitchen
1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell
Avg 4.3
(7474 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$14.00
romaine ◦ turkey ◦ bacon ◦ cherry tomato◦ apple ◦ celery ◦ blue cheese
gf
More about Orchard City Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Stacks - Campbell
139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell
Avg 4.3
(7024 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$17.25
More about Stacks - Campbell
