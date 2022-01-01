Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Campbell
/
Campbell
/
Crab Cakes
Campbell restaurants that serve crab cakes
STEAKS
Be.Steak.A
1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL
Avg 4.5
(1118 reviews)
Crab Cake
$44.00
black garlic remoulade, Calabrian chili, orange, goldfish cracker crumbs
More about Be.Steak.A
PANCAKES
Uncle John's Pancake House
2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell
Avg 4.5
(4621 reviews)
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
$17.00
More about Uncle John's Pancake House
