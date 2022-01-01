Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve crab cakes

STEAKS

Be.Steak.A

1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$44.00
black garlic remoulade, Calabrian chili, orange, goldfish cracker crumbs
More about Be.Steak.A
PANCAKES

Uncle John's Pancake House

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$17.00
More about Uncle John's Pancake House

