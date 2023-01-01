Enchiladas in Campbell

Our enchilada kit comes with 6 enchiladas:

SUIZAS: chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa

ROJAS: cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema

MOLE: chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds

PLACERAS:

traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg

VEGAN: mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa

