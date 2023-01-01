Enchiladas in Campbell
TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL
200 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell
|Enchiladas Verdes (3)
|$20.00
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|1 ENCHILADAS PLACERA
|$14.00
traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg, with arroz verde and frijoles de la olla (*sauce contains house-made chicken broth)
dairy, gluten free
|1 ENCHILADA EL VEGAN
|$14.00
mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, pea shoots, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema
tree nut, gluten free, vegan
|Enchilada Platter
|$42.00
Our enchilada kit comes with 6 enchiladas:
SUIZAS: chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa
ROJAS: cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema
MOLE: chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds
PLACERAS:
traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg
VEGAN: mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa