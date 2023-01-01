Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Campbell

Go
Campbell restaurants
Toast

Campbell restaurants that serve enchiladas

Banner pic

 

TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL

200 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Verdes (3)$20.00
More about TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
1 ENCHILADAS PLACERA$14.00
traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg, with arroz verde and frijoles de la olla (*sauce contains house-made chicken broth)
dairy, gluten free
1 ENCHILADA EL VEGAN$14.00
mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa, pea shoots, with arroz verde, epazote black beans, and chipotle cashew crema
tree nut, gluten free, vegan
Enchilada Platter$42.00
Our enchilada kit comes with 6 enchiladas:
SUIZAS: chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa
ROJAS: cheese enchiladas, ancho chile sauce, crema
MOLE: chicken enchiladas topped with a slow-cooked mole of dried chilies, chocolate, cinnamon, nuts, seasonings, aromatics, sesame seeds
PLACERAS:
traditional street style enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with ancho chile sauce, crema, potato, carrot, organic iceberg
VEGAN: mashed sweet potato, sautéed spinach and calabacitas mix, tomatillo salsa
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

Browse other tasty dishes in Campbell

Huevos Rancheros

Pies

Steak Salad

French Toast

Pancakes

Tzatziki

Salmon

Muffins

Map

More near Campbell to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (44 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (63 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (435 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston