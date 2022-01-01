Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Campbell
/
Campbell
/
Lobsters
Campbell restaurants that serve lobsters
STEAKS
Be.Steak.A
1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL
Avg 4.5
(1118 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$24.00
mixed fry, maine lobster,
tartar sauce.
More about Be.Steak.A
TAPAS
Orchard City Kitchen
1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell
Avg 4.3
(7474 reviews)
Spicy Lobster Dumplings
$25.00
kung pao ◦ peanuts ◦ chile de arbol
**S**
More about Orchard City Kitchen
