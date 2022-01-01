Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

STEAKS

Be.Steak.A

1887 S BASCOM AVE, CAMPBELL

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$24.00
mixed fry, maine lobster,
tartar sauce.
More about Be.Steak.A
Orchard City Kitchen image

TAPAS

Orchard City Kitchen

1875 S Bascom Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7474 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Lobster Dumplings$25.00
kung pao ◦ peanuts ◦ chile de arbol
**S**
More about Orchard City Kitchen

