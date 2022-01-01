Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve pies

Naschmarkt Restaurant image

 

Naschmarkt Restaurant

384 East Campbell Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Pot Pie$42.00
More about Naschmarkt Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

415 E. Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large White Pie$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small White Pie$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Blue Line Pizza

