Scallops in
Campbell
/
Campbell
/
Scallops
Campbell restaurants that serve scallops
Naschmarkt Restaurant
384 East Campbell Ave, Campbell
No reviews yet
Scallops
$28.00
More about Naschmarkt Restaurant
One Fish Raw Bar
193 east campbell ave, campbell
No reviews yet
HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS
$21.00
CHINESE SAUSAGE VIN, SHIMEJI MUSHROOM
More about One Fish Raw Bar
