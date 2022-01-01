Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Campbell

Go
Campbell restaurants
Toast

Campbell restaurants that serve scallops

Naschmarkt Restaurant image

 

Naschmarkt Restaurant

384 East Campbell Ave, Campbell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$28.00
More about Naschmarkt Restaurant
One Fish Raw Bar image

 

One Fish Raw Bar

193 east campbell ave, campbell

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS$21.00
CHINESE SAUSAGE VIN, SHIMEJI MUSHROOM
More about One Fish Raw Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Campbell

Ceviche

Tacos

Fried Rice

Pudding

Waffles

Cookies

Salmon

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Campbell to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Milpitas

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston