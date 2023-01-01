Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
More about Brew City Grill
TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL

200 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell

No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco (3)$21.00
More about TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL
SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
BEER BATTERED SHRIMP TACOS$17.00
crispy wild shrimp, avocado pineapple jalapeno salsa, serrano lime crema, honey chipotle glaze, crisp iceberg lettuce, with a side of epazote black beans
dairy, shellfish
BACON-WRAPPED SHRIMP TACOS$20.00
wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, creamy serrano lime slaw, honey-chipotle glaze, with a side of epazote black beans
dairy, shellfish, gluten free
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

