Shrimp tacos in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brew City Grill
651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
TOSTADAS - CAMPBELL
200 East Hamilton Avenue, Campbell
|Shrimp Taco (3)
|$21.00
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|BEER BATTERED SHRIMP TACOS
|$17.00
crispy wild shrimp, avocado pineapple jalapeno salsa, serrano lime crema, honey chipotle glaze, crisp iceberg lettuce, with a side of epazote black beans
dairy, shellfish
|BACON-WRAPPED SHRIMP TACOS
|$20.00
wild bacon-wrapped shrimp, creamy serrano lime slaw, honey-chipotle glaze, with a side of epazote black beans
dairy, shellfish, gluten free