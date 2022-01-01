Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brew City Grill

651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell

Avg 4.6 (1528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$11.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
CARNITAS TACOS$10.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell

Avg 4.2 (1212 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans$14.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
Carnitas Tacos w/ Refried Beans$13.00
Niman Ranch pork, cilantro, onion, salsa cruda, with refried beans and queso fresco
Lamb Barbacoa Tacos$16.00
slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, served with Rancho Gordo lima beans, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeño
FRENCH FRIES

STACKS

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Tacos$17.50
Veggie Tacos$17.50
Bacon & Egg Tacos$17.50
