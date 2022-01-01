Tacos in Campbell
Campbell restaurants that serve tacos
More about Brew City Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brew City Grill
651 W. Hamilton ave, Campbell
|FISH TACOS
|$11.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
|CARNITAS TACOS
|$10.00
Three tacos, pineapple pico, cabbage, poblano crema, cilantro
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570, Campbell
|Carne Asada Tacos w/ Refried Beans
|$14.00
all natural flank steak, cilantro, onion, salsa de molcajete, with refried beans and queso fresco
|Carnitas Tacos w/ Refried Beans
|$13.00
Niman Ranch pork, cilantro, onion, salsa cruda, with refried beans and queso fresco
|Lamb Barbacoa Tacos
|$16.00
slow- cooked Niman Ranch lamb marinated in adobo for 24 hours, served with Rancho Gordo lima beans, cilantro, onions, grilled jalapeño