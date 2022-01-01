Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Campbell

Campbell restaurants
Campbell restaurants that serve waffles

STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES

STACKS

139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell

Avg 4.3 (7024 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Waffle$13.75
GF-WAFFLE BLUEBERRY$14.00
Chicken & Waffle$16.75
More about STACKS
Item pic

PANCAKES

Uncle John's Pancake House

2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS WAFFLE$9.00
Half Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, one strip bacon, one egg
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE$15.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, half fried chicken, country gravy, butter and syrup.
BELGIAN WAFFLE$10.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
More about Uncle John's Pancake House

