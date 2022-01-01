Waffles in Campbell
STACKS
139 E Campbell Ave, Campbell
|Strawberry Waffle
|$13.75
|GF-WAFFLE BLUEBERRY
|$14.00
|Chicken & Waffle
|$16.75
Uncle John's Pancake House
2125 South Winchester Blvd, Campbell
|KIDS WAFFLE
|$9.00
Half Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, one strip bacon, one egg
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$15.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, half fried chicken, country gravy, butter and syrup.
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$10.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.