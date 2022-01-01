Campbell Catering Company

Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna, Murrells Inlet’s premier waterfront dining experience. A place where friends meet for a unique culinary experience of fresh handmade cocktails, the freshest seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk.

Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our “Hook to Plate” fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get Wicked!

