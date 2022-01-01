Campbell's Bakery - NEW ACCOUNT - Fondren - 3013 North State Street
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3013 North State Street, Jackson MS 39216
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jackson
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurant