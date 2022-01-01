Campbellsport restaurants you'll love
Must-try Campbellsport restaurants
More about Crave
Crave
128 E Main St, Campbellsport
|Popular items
|Combo Fish Dinners
|$18.00
Cod + Perch or
Cod + Shrimp or
Perch + Shrimp
|Beer Battered Cod 3pc
|$15.00
lightly beer battered. served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and ryebread.
|Crave Curds
|$9.00
served with crave sauce.
More about SHoTIMES Bar & Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
SHoTIMES Bar & Grill
154 W Main St, Campbellsport
|Popular items
|SHoTIME Burger
|$10.99
Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions served on brioche bun
|Bourbonator Burger
|$10.99
Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings & bourbon sauce served on brioche bun
|Loaded Tots
|$9.99
Tater tots topped with cheese, bacon & sour cream
More about McJugger's Saloon & Grill
McJugger's Saloon & Grill
N3055 State Rd. 67, Campbellsport