Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Campbellsport restaurants you'll love

Go
Campbellsport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Campbellsport

Must-try Campbellsport restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Crave

128 E Main St, Campbellsport

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Fish Dinners$18.00
Cod + Perch or
Cod + Shrimp or
Perch + Shrimp
Beer Battered Cod 3pc$15.00
lightly beer battered. served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and ryebread.
Crave Curds$9.00
served with crave sauce.
More about Crave
SHoTIMES Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

SHoTIMES Bar & Grill

154 W Main St, Campbellsport

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SHoTIME Burger$10.99
Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions served on brioche bun
Bourbonator Burger$10.99
Burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings & bourbon sauce served on brioche bun
Loaded Tots$9.99
Tater tots topped with cheese, bacon & sour cream
More about SHoTIMES Bar & Grill
McJugger's Saloon & Grill image

 

McJugger's Saloon & Grill

N3055 State Rd. 67, Campbellsport

No reviews yet
More about McJugger's Saloon & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Campbellsport

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Map

More near Campbellsport to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston