Pizza

Campelli's Pizza Foothills

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100

ROSEVILLE, CA 95747

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Homemade Ranch$0.25
Deep Dish Cheesey Breadsticks$7.99
fluffy fresh baked dough topped with garlic herb butter
Extra Large 16"$24.60
Homemade Ranch$0.25
Personal 8"$7.99
Crispers$7.50
10" round thin crust, cut into 16 bite sized squares, homemade ranch sauce, fresh chopped garlic, mozzarella, finished with shredded parmesan romano cheese
Wings
Medium 12"$17.10
Large 14"$20.80
Fresh Garden Salad$8.99
crisp mixed greens with cabbage, carrots, sliced cherry tomatoes, & garlic croutons
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

7480 Foothills BLVD Suite 100, ROSEVILLE CA 95747

Campelli's Pizza Foothills

