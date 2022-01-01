Go
Campfire Restaurant

Come and get it!

2725 State St.

Popular Items

Broccoli$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut.
Brisket (1/2 lb)$11.00
Brussel sprouts$10.00
Pork Ribs (half rack)$15.00
Milk Bread (2 buns)$5.00
Loaded Smashed Potatoes$9.00
S'mores Kit$6.00
(each kit is for one guest)
Roasted Broccoli$14.00
chermoula. lime. candied peanut
Porridge Bread$8.00
whole wheat. rye. sea salt. butter.
Location

2725 State St.

Carlsbad CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
