Go
Toast

Campfire Evergreen

Pizza on the Patio
NOW OPEN
11am - 7pm (or sold out) Tuesday-Sunday
Closed Monday

PIZZA • BBQ

27883 meadow dr • $$

Avg 3.5 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Smores
2 Smores Per Orders. Honey Graham Crackers, Marshmallows and Hershey's Chocolate.
Skillet Apple Crisp$10.00
Brown sugar apples, cinnamon, crumbled oat topping.
Pizza Make Your Own$15.00
Diet$2.00
Lemonade$2.00
Banana Pudding$8.00
Hamburger Stan$12.00
Double CAB (certified Angus beef/brisket) patty, smoke dijonaiisse(dijon mustard and mayo) house pickles, white onions, American cheese.
Frozé$9.00
Seltzer Water
Cream Soda$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

27883 meadow dr

Evergreen CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maya's Cantina & Grill

No reviews yet

We offer Take Out and Curbside delivery, please call or go online to order. Thank you for your continued support.

Java Groove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beau Jo's Pizza

No reviews yet

Looking for the best places to get pizza in Evergreen? Once you arrive at Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza, you’ll immediately know you’ve come to the right place. Our Evergreen pizza restaurant is a foothills-area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.

Switchback Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
switchbacksmokehouse.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston