Campo De Fiori
Located in the heart of town, Campo uses the freshest local ingredients and imported cured meats and dried goods from Italy to create exceptional authentic Italian cuisine. Our extensive wine list will surely complement your dining experience. Our team’s exceptional personalized care and service create a festive and vibrant atmosphere that feels similar to a wonderful dinner party!
205 S Mill St, Space 109 • $$$
Location
205 S Mill St, Space 109
Aspen CO
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
