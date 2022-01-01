Go
Campo De Fiori

Located in the heart of town, Campo uses the freshest local ingredients and imported cured meats and dried goods from Italy to create exceptional authentic Italian cuisine. Our extensive wine list will surely complement your dining experience. Our team’s exceptional personalized care and service create a festive and vibrant atmosphere that feels similar to a wonderful dinner party!

205 S Mill St, Space 109 • $$$

Avg 4.1 (602 reviews)

Popular Items

PASTA e FAGIOLI$16.00
Slow cooked cannellini, black and kidney bean soup, served with ditalini pasta
SPAGHETTI POMODORO$23.00
MEATBALLS$18.00
Veal, pork and beef meatballs in a hearty tomato sauce, served with rustic toasted bread
SALMONE$39.00
Grilled Loch Duarte salmon with finely chopped ginger, garlic, parsley, cilantro, scallions, jalapeños lemon zest and extra virgin olive oil, served with veggies
ROMANA$17.00
Hearts of romaine in a spicy anchovy dressing with homemade crumbled croutons and Applewood smoked pancetta
FRUTTI di MARE alla GRIGLIA$36.00
Marinated grilled calamari, shrimp, scallop, and mussels, tossed in lemon
RIGATONI MONTANARA$29.00
Slow cooked Italian sausage simmered in a spicy arrabbiata sauce
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$29.00
Fresh made ribbon pasta with slow cooked veal and beef ragu
TRICOLORE$17.00
Arugula, radicchio and Belgian endive, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette, finished with shaved Grana Padano (v)
PENNE VODKA$29.00
Prosciutto flambéed with vodka in a light pink sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

205 S Mill St, Space 109

Aspen CO

Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Aspen Tap

No reviews yet

Aspen's craft brewery and pizza. Serving house made sourdough pizza alongside award winner beers, cocktails and wine.

The Snow Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Since 1976, our goal at Paradise Bakery has been to create exceptional baked goods from scratch. We’re proud to say that every day, on our little corner in the heart of Aspen, our bakery products and gelato are hand made the same way we have done it for over 40 years.
It is our goal to make your experience at Paradise so special that next time you will bring a friend for a “Taste of Paradise.”

Almresi Aspen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

