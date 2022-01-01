Go
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

Farm to Table Italian-Mediterranean.
Scratch pasta. Healthy Vegetarian. Creative Vegan. Local Produce.
Fresh Calamari. Local Animal Proteins. Fresh Fish. Italian Classics.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

969 Elm St • $$

Avg 4.7 (894 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel & Hummus V*$12.00
House recipe falafel patties with hummus, Local mixed greens, onion, tomato, cucumber, and tahini dressing.
Chick Pea Ragu V*$21.00
Tunisian spiced chickpeas slow stewed with pomegranate molasses, aromatics and tomato. Saffron basmati rice, spicy red cabbage slaw, and red charmoula.
Classic Carbonara$22.00
Crisp Guanciale, local egg, parmesan & black pepper, bucatini.
Classic.
Moulton Mixed Green Salad *V$10.00
diced red onion, cucumber, tomato, house white balsamic vinaigrette
Vegan Broccoli Pizza$16.00
Garlic-onion cashew cream, fried broccoli, crispy kale, pinenut parmesan, vegan chili aioli
V*
Dangerously good!
Ultimate Veggie 'Love' Burger$14.00
With cheddar, house frites, onion jam, caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms
Orecchiette$18.00
Ricotta, seared broccoli rabe, crushed red pepper, Aleppo, local cream, orecchiette.
Hand-Cut Frites$9.00
Hand cut frites fried with capers, and tossed with an Aleppo and herb blend. Lemon Aioli.
Fried Eggplant$19.00
Sundried tomato pesto, broccoli rabe, local cream, rigatoni, flash fried eggplant croutons
Classic Polpetti$22.00
Classic meatballs made with Kellie Brook Farm ground pork, Little Brook Farm grass-fed beef and house cured & aged guanciale, pomodoro, bucatini, thee cheese blend.
Location

969 Elm St

Manchester NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
