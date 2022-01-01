Mission Peak Sportsplex/ City Beach Volleyball
Fremont's premier location for rock climbing, club volleyball, elite athletics, personal training and social gatherings.
4020 Technology Pl
Location
Fremont CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
