Mission Peak Sportsplex/ City Beach Volleyball

Fremont's premier location for rock climbing, club volleyball, elite athletics, personal training and social gatherings.

4020 Technology Pl

Fremont CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
