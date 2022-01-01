Go
Camps Kitchen & Bar

We offer an eclectic mix of Italian-inspired pub grub featuring stone oven pizzas cooked in our 600 degree brick oven, fresh pasta with made from scratch sauces, house grind burgers, and small plates that are perfect for sharing.

255 Village Parkway #310

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Dip$11.00
House-smoked Chilean salmon, cream cheese, shallots, cucumbers, fresh dill.
Grilled Filet Mignon$28.00
Confit potato, roasted vegetables, red wine demi glaze.
Reuben Sandwich$16.00
Braised corned beef, chef's kraut, 1000 island dressing, Jewish marble rye.
8" The White Album Pizza$11.00
White base, roasted chicken, pizza cheese, fresh Mozzarella, caramelized onion, fresh oregano.
New York Cheesecake$9.00
Cream cheese, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote.
Shrimp Louie Salad$14.00
Bibb lettuce, poached shrimp, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh avocado, hard-boiled egg, watermelon radish, 1000 island dressing.
Bread Pudding$8.00
Caramel drizzle.
8" Jimmy The Greek Pizza$11.00
Pizza cheese blend, salami, banana peppers, green and kalamata olives, feta, heirloom cherry tomatoes, oregano.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$6.00
Fountain Drink$2.85
Marietta GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
