Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

PHO

712 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Pho Tai$12.00
rare steak served with rice noodles, scallions, onions, bean sprout, and a plate of basil and lime
Fried Wontons$7.00
(6) cream cheese or ground pork served with sweet & sour sauce
Sesame Chicken$16.00
battered fried chicken tossed in a tangy spicy sesame sauce
Potstickers$7.00
choose Pan Fried or Steamed (6)
Chicken, pork or (8) vegetable, served with pot sticker sauce
Eggrolls$8.00
(2) pork or vegetable egg roll served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce
Fried Rice$12.00
meat of your choice, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions
Chicken Lo Mein$13.00
chicken, lo mein, sugar peas, carrots, onions, scallions, and bean sprout
Kung Pao$16.00
meat of your choice, celery water chestnut, onion, green pepper, peanuts, and blackened chilies
Spring Rolls$7.00
(2) freshly wrapped in rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, BBQ pork and shrimp served with peanut sauce and crushed peanuts
Lemongrass$16.00
caramelized meat of your choice, onions, scallions, and peapods
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

712 Main St

Hopkins MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
