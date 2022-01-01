Go
Toast

Can Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

9427 17TH AVE SW • $$

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Dixie Fish$16.00
Cod seasoned with cornmeal flour, house pickle, tomato, garlic mayo, slaw.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Served with slaw and house made jalapeno tartar.
The Wedgy$11.50
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, house bacon, blue cheese, green onion, house cucumber ranch.
JIVE TURKEY$15.00
citrus-brined Roasted turkey, cranberry mostarda, arugula, cheddar, garlic mayo, fried shallots.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, vleu cheese, ranch, fried chicken
Deluxe Can Burger$16.00
Hand formed patty, house bacon, burger sauce, choice of swiss or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
SMOKED BEEF DIP$15.50
Thinly sliced house-smoked beef, shaved onions, horseradish crema, au jus.
Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, gremolata mayo, Alabama white sauce
Arugula salad$12.50
Cucumber, tomato, toasted pepitas, dried cranberries, avocado, feta, fried shallots, sweet vinaigrette.
TREE HUGGER$14.50
Black bean hummus, roasted veggies, pickled veggies, arugula, garlic mayo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9427 17TH AVE SW

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zeeks Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

Tomo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anju Bar and Eatery

No reviews yet

Anju is a Korean term for food eaten with alcohol...Bar food! Come try our unique Korean-inspired bar food and beverage offerings! Bringing a little of that LA and Korean bar culture to Seattle!

Moonshot Coffee

No reviews yet

Thanks for making Moonshot Coffee possible. Together we can get through this.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston