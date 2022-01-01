Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Can't Believe It's Not Meat - Gold Coast

Can't Believe It's Not Meat - Gold Coast

Come in and enjoy!

1143 North Wells Street

No reviews yet

Location

1143 North Wells Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Storyville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Friends Station

No reviews yet

Friends Station is a transformative rotary restaurant offering diverse choices of Shabu Shabu, Sushi, or Japanese Sandwiches and Breakfast on a rotating schedule. Everything that we serve is aimed at satisfying cravings and feeding an adventurous spirit. Experience it all, one plate at a time.

The Goddess And Grocer

No reviews yet

Lovely Food + Wine

HOWM All Day Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston