Canaan restaurants you'll love

Canaan restaurants
Must-try Canaan restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Industry Kitchen & Bar

14 Railroad Street, North Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Steak Eggrolls$13.00
Ribeye steak with caramelized onions & peppers
Industrial Chik Fil-A$14.00
Served on a brioche bun and come with fries and a pickle spear
Giant Pretzel$11.00
Beer Cheese sauce & honey mustard
More about Industry Kitchen & Bar
Great Falls Brewing Co. image

 

Great Falls Brewing Co.

75 Main St., Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hydrologic .006 4pk$16.00
Hydrologic VI NEIPA$13.50
Bear Mountain Brown 4pk$13.00
More about Great Falls Brewing Co.
Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 image

 

Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851

104 South Canaan Road, Canaan

No reviews yet
More about Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851
