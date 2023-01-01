Canal Coffee 008 - Lake City - Canal Coffee 008 - Lake City
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
4650 West US Hwy 90, Lake City FL 32055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garcias Place Food Truck - New - 3529 NW BASCOM NORRIS DR, LAKE CITY, FL 32055
No Reviews
3529 Northwest Bascom Norris Drive Lake City, FL 32055
View restaurant
BW Blacksmith - 419 FL-247 Lake City FL - 419 FL-247
No Reviews
419 FL-247 Lake City, FL 32025
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake City FL FSC #051
4.3 • 1,640
857 SW MAIN BLVD Lake City, FL 32025
View restaurant