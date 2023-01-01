Canal Coffee 002 - South Congaree - Canal Coffee 002 - South Congaree
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
669 Main Street, West Columbia SC 29170
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lil Duck Treehouse Cafe - 1119 Methodist Park Road
No Reviews
1119 Methodist Park Road West Columbia, SC 29170
View restaurant
Perry Flaming Grill - Columbia
No Reviews
1416 Charleston Highway West Columbia, SC 29169
View restaurant
Cafe Strudel West Columbia - 300 State Street
No Reviews
300 State Street West Columbia, SC 29169
View restaurant