Canal Street Cafe
Welcome to Canal Street Cafe where we focus on homegrown Michigan food!
Where our chefs hand make almost everything, fresh and from scratch.
113 E Canal St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
113 E Canal St
Augusta MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
