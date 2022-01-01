Go
Welcome to Canal Street Cafe where we focus on homegrown Michigan food!
Where our chefs hand make almost everything, fresh and from scratch.

113 E Canal St • $$

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

LAKE SUPERIOR WHITEFISH$20.00
Dusted in flour topped with a lemon caper buerre blanc (capers, white wine, butter) served with mashed and vegetable
COUSCOUS W/ WILD MUSHROOM$6.00
CAESAR
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, anchovy caesar dressing
FLANK STEAK$22.00
flank steak marinated in a pineapple soy ginger marinade, topped with a jalapeño relish (onions, red pepper, green pepper) and blue cheese alfredo. served with mashed potato and vegetable
CANAL'S CARBONARA$18.00
Pappardelle pasta with and Alfredo type sauce with bork belly and mushrooms
KIDS BUTTERED PASTA$6.00
ADD HAYSTACKS$3.00
AGED TOP SIRLOIN (CANAL CUT)$21.00
8oz top sirloin topped with haystack onions (thinly sliced onions dredged in flour and fried) served with mashed potatoes and vegetable
STEAMED MUSSELS$11.00
One pound of mussels in a lemon, white wine butter sauce.
RISOTTO$16.00
Arborio rice, parmesan, greens, wild mushrooms, tomatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

113 E Canal St

Augusta MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
