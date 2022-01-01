Canal Winchester restaurants you'll love

Canal Winchester restaurants
Toast
  Canal Winchester

Canal Winchester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Gastropubs
Must-try Canal Winchester restaurants

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen

HAMBURGERS

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen

7 N High St, Canal Winchester

Avg 4.3 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavenly Hotcakes (3)$8.99
lemon-ricotta pancakes, lavender infused maple syrup, and turkey bacon.
Spring Rolls$6.99
5 spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce and soy sauce.
Farmers Salad$11.99
kale, spring mix, brussels sprouts, beets, butternut squash, toasted almonds, hard boiled egg, turkey bacon, onion, feta, and house vinaigrette.
More about Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
Barrel & Boar

 

Barrel & Boar

10 S. High St, Canal Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smokehouse Caesar Salad$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, smoked Caesar dressing & jalapeno cornbread croutons. (Ask for No croutons for Gluten Free)
Side Salad (HOUSE)$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
Beef Brisket$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Barrel & Boar
Kingy's Pizza Pub

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Kingy's Pizza Pub

7470 Hill Rd, Canal Winchester

Avg 4.8 (656 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Kingy's Special
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Small Italian Salad$3.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato
Calzone$6.99
Loaded with cheese and choice of 2 toppings, served with side of marinara
More about Kingy's Pizza Pub
Canal Wigwam

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Wigwam

4 South High Street, Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (756 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken /waffles$4.49
Day Starter$9.69
Bacon$2.69
More about Canal Wigwam
Restaurant banner

 

The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course

6300 Bent Grass Boulevard, Canal Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lg Cheese Pizza$14.85
Homemade traditional sauce and freshly shredded Grande cheese!
Buffalo Chicken
Starts with our housemade buffalo sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, and chicken with a drizzle of buffalo sauce on top.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Housemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken and Spinach
More about The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Las Margaritas Canal Winchester

6270 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester

Avg 4.1 (1604 reviews)
Takeout
More about Las Margaritas Canal Winchester

Map

Map

