Canal Winchester restaurants you'll love
Canal Winchester's top cuisines
Must-try Canal Winchester restaurants
More about Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
7 N High St, Canal Winchester
|Popular items
|Heavenly Hotcakes (3)
|$8.99
lemon-ricotta pancakes, lavender infused maple syrup, and turkey bacon.
|Spring Rolls
|$6.99
5 spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce and soy sauce.
|Farmers Salad
|$11.99
kale, spring mix, brussels sprouts, beets, butternut squash, toasted almonds, hard boiled egg, turkey bacon, onion, feta, and house vinaigrette.
More about Barrel & Boar
Barrel & Boar
10 S. High St, Canal Winchester
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Caesar Salad
|$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, smoked Caesar dressing & jalapeno cornbread croutons. (Ask for No croutons for Gluten Free)
|Side Salad (HOUSE)
|$4.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese & jalapeno cornbread croutons.
|Beef Brisket
|$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Kingy's Pizza Pub
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Kingy's Pizza Pub
7470 Hill Rd, Canal Winchester
|Popular items
|The Kingy's Special
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
|Small Italian Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato
|Calzone
|$6.99
Loaded with cheese and choice of 2 toppings, served with side of marinara
More about Canal Wigwam
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Wigwam
4 South High Street, Canal Winchester
|Popular items
|Chicken /waffles
|$4.49
|Day Starter
|$9.69
|Bacon
|$2.69
More about Canal Wigwam
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Wigwam
4 South High Street, Canal Winchester
|Popular items
|Meat Sides
|$2.69
|Breakfast Bowl
|$7.29
|Standard Start
|$8.30
More about The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course
The Olive Branch in Westchester Golf Course
6300 Bent Grass Boulevard, Canal Winchester
|Popular items
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$14.85
Homemade traditional sauce and freshly shredded Grande cheese!
|Buffalo Chicken
Starts with our housemade buffalo sauce, mozzarella/provolone blend, and chicken with a drizzle of buffalo sauce on top.
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Housemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken and Spinach