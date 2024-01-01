Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Canal Winchester

Go
Canal Winchester restaurants
Toast

Canal Winchester restaurants that serve chopped salad

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen

7 N High St, Canal Winchester

Avg 4.3 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$12.99
BBQ pulled chicken, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, cilantro, hard boiled egg, tortilla strips, aged white cheddar, and house made ranch dressing.
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$12.99
bbq pulled chicken, spring mix, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, cilantro, hard boiled egg, tortilla strips, aged white cheddar, and ranch dressing
More about Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
Item pic

 

Homestead Kitchen and Taproom

10 S. High St, Canal Winchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOUSE CHOPPED SALAD$8.95
Chopped romaine ,bacon, tomato, scallions, and mozzarella cheese topped w/ your choice of dressing.
More about Homestead Kitchen and Taproom

Browse other tasty dishes in Canal Winchester

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

French Fries

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Fish Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Canal Winchester to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (29 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston