Canandaigua restaurants you'll love

Mac's Philly Steaks
76 S Main Street, Canandigua
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
|FULL Mac's Plate
|$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
|HALF Philly Plate
|$9.29
Steak or Chicken with red hot and meat hot sauce over a bed of fries, onion rings & mac salad.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
Simply Crepes Canandaigua
101 South Main Street, Canandaigua
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Warm & crispy sprouts, shallots & bacon tossed in a sweet & tangy balsamic dressing. Topped with creamy chevre.
|The Rugby Crepe
|$15.00
"The Best Thing I Ever Ate"
Shaved Angus steak, Russian dressing, lettuce, cheddar, pickles, onions in a crepe. Served with crispy red potatoes.
|Chicken + "Waffles" Crepe
|$16.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken tenders tossed in maple bourbon sauce, over applewood bacon and a single crepe
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Popular items
|Asiago Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and Asiago bacon ranch cheese spread
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.50
Crispy fried dill pickle spears
Served with a side of Sriracha Ranch.
|Fish & Chips
|$12.95
Four lightly battered cod fillets served with french fries and coleslaw.
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Popular items
|CUP- Soup
|$4.95
Check our Facebook for what soups are available today!
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, croutons, asiago and parmesan cheese all tossed in our creamy caesar dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Strips of crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing, served with a side of buffalo sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant
3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$5.89
American cheese
Poppy roll
|Fish Fry Dinner
|$13.49
Breaded 12oz Haddock. Includes Fries, Coleslaw & Dinner Roll
|Charlieburger
|$5.89
Our signature burger! Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a poppy seed roll