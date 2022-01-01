Canandaigua restaurants you'll love

Canandaigua restaurants
Toast
  • Canandaigua

Canandaigua's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Burger
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Canandaigua restaurants

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

76 S Main Street, Canandigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
FULL Mac's Plate$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
HALF Philly Plate$9.29
Steak or Chicken with red hot and meat hot sauce over a bed of fries, onion rings & mac salad.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Consumer pic

 

Simply Crepes Canandaigua

101 South Main Street, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Warm & crispy sprouts, shallots & bacon tossed in a sweet & tangy balsamic dressing. Topped with creamy chevre.
The Rugby Crepe$15.00
"The Best Thing I Ever Ate"
Shaved Angus steak, Russian dressing, lettuce, cheddar, pickles, onions in a crepe. Served with crispy red potatoes.
Chicken + "Waffles" Crepe$16.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken tenders tossed in maple bourbon sauce, over applewood bacon and a single crepe
More about Simply Crepes Canandaigua
Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asiago Chicken Wrap$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and Asiago bacon ranch cheese spread
Fried Pickle Chips$8.50
Crispy fried dill pickle spears
Served with a side of Sriracha Ranch.
Fish & Chips$12.95
Four lightly battered cod fillets served with french fries and coleslaw.
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CUP- Soup$4.95
Check our Facebook for what soups are available today!
Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, croutons, asiago and parmesan cheese all tossed in our creamy caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Strips of crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing, served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.89
American cheese
Poppy roll
Fish Fry Dinner$13.49
Breaded 12oz Haddock. Includes Fries, Coleslaw & Dinner Roll
Charlieburger$5.89
Our signature burger! Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a poppy seed roll
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canandaigua

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

