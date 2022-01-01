Canandaigua American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Canandaigua
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Mac's Philly Steaks
76 S Main Street, Canandigua
|Popular items
|FULL Mac's Plate
|$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
|HALF Philly Plate
|$9.29
Steak or Chicken with red hot and meat hot sauce over a bed of fries, onion rings & mac salad.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
|Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
More about Green Front Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$16.95
Battered or Broiled. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
Over ¹⁄³ pound of certified Angus beef – fresh, never
frozen – and pattied to fit our heel.
|Italian Sausage
|$12.50
Handmade artisan Italian sausage made in-house by
York Pork Sausage of Canandaigua. Try it with the
Works or All The Way!
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Popular items
|CUP- Soup
|$4.95
Check our Facebook for what soups are available today!
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, croutons, asiago and parmesan cheese all tossed in our creamy caesar dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Strips of crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing, served with a side of buffalo sauce.