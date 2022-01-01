Canandaigua American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Canandaigua

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

76 S Main Street, Canandigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FULL Mac's Plate$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
HALF Philly Plate$9.29
Steak or Chicken with red hot and meat hot sauce over a bed of fries, onion rings & mac salad.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
Cheesesteak
Steak with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$16.95
Battered or Broiled. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Cheeseburger$12.50
Over ¹⁄³ pound of certified Angus beef – fresh, never
frozen – and pattied to fit our heel.
Italian Sausage$12.50
Handmade artisan Italian sausage made in-house by
York Pork Sausage of Canandaigua. Try it with the
Works or All The Way!
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CUP- Soup$4.95
Check our Facebook for what soups are available today!
Caesar Salad$10.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, croutons, asiago and parmesan cheese all tossed in our creamy caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Strips of crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing, served with a side of buffalo sauce.
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

