Bruschetta in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Toast

Canandaigua restaurants that serve bruschetta

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Wrap$16.95
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich$16.95
Breaded chicken cutlet cooked ‘til golden brown, topped with our house tomato bruschetta and fresh mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and served on a grilled bulky roll with fries on the side
Haddock and Shrimp Bruschetta$24.95
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

