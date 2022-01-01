Chicken salad in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Mac's Philly Steaks
76 S Main Street, Canandigua
|Chicken Philly Salad
Chicken, white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions & croutons with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Green Front Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homeade caesar dressing, Asiago cheese and garlic croutons. Topped with marinated grilled chicken and served with garlic bread.
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$15.95
Our homemade chicken salad with walnuts and grapes wrapped up in lettuce and tomato.