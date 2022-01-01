Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Toast

Canandaigua restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

76 S Main Street, Canandigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken with NO CHEESE & your choice of toppings
Chicken Finger Sandwich
Chicken fingers with your choice of cheese & toppings
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender chicken breast served on a roll with lettuce and tomato, with a side of mayo.
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with house marinara and melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted grinder roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled and bathed in Buffalo wing sauce, served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled and glazed with teriyaki sauce, topped with sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Value Meal #6 Chicken Sandwich$12.69
Grilled or breaded chicken on a hard roll with fries and a drink
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

