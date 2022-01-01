Chicken wraps in Canandaigua

Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Asiago Chicken Wrap$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and Asiago bacon ranch cheese spread
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Strips of crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing, served with a side of buffalo sauce.
Ranch Chicken Crunch Wrap$14.95
Strips of crispy fried breaded chicken, creamy ranch dressing, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese wrapped up with lettuce and tomato.
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

