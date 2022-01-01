Chicken wraps in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve chicken wraps
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Asiago Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and Asiago bacon ranch cheese spread
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Strips of crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing, served with a side of buffalo sauce.
|Ranch Chicken Crunch Wrap
|$14.95
Strips of crispy fried breaded chicken, creamy ranch dressing, crisp bacon and cheddar cheese wrapped up with lettuce and tomato.