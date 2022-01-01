Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Large Mafia Pizza$21.95
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich$16.95
Breaded chicken cutlet cooked ‘til golden brown, topped with our house tomato bruschetta and fresh mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and served on a grilled bulky roll with fries on the side
