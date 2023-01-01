Crispy chicken wraps in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
More about Green Front Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.95
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Crispy Italian Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
Julienned breaded chicken breast topped with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and a touch of red sauce, baked then wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla – served with Office chips on the side