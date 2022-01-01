Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Canandaigua restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

76 S Main Street, Canandigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger with mushroom, Swiss cheese & your choice of toppings.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.95
Topped such sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.59
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

