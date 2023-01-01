Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Canandaigua restaurants that serve nachos

Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$11.25
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef,
queso, black olives, jalapeños and scallions.
Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Street Corn Nachos$18.95
Off the cob Mexican seasoned corn with cilantro and lime, baked over house made flour tortilla chips with cheddar cheese, tomato, scallions, and crispy fried sweet BBQ tossed pork belly, finished with pickled red onion, a drizzle of chipotle aioli and salsa
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

