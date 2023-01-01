Nachos in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve nachos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Nachos
|$11.25
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef,
queso, black olives, jalapeños and scallions.
Served with salsa and sour cream.
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Pork Belly Street Corn Nachos
|$18.95
Off the cob Mexican seasoned corn with cilantro and lime, baked over house made flour tortilla chips with cheddar cheese, tomato, scallions, and crispy fried sweet BBQ tossed pork belly, finished with pickled red onion, a drizzle of chipotle aioli and salsa