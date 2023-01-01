Prime ribs in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about Green Front Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Bacon Blue Grilled Prime Rib
|$17.95
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Prime Rib Baguette
|$15.95
Shaved prime rib stacked on a grilled baguette roll with giardiniera blend, melted provolone, caramelized shallots, sliced tomato and pepper-parm dressing – served with fries on the side
|Prime Rib
|$0.00
Slow cooked prime rib served over smashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
|Backcountry Prime Rib Sandwich
|$15.95
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, Woodstead sauce and melted Swiss cheese all stacked on grilled French bread – served with tater tots on the side