Prime ribs in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Canandaigua restaurants that serve prime ribs

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Blue Grilled Prime Rib$17.95
Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Baguette$15.95
Shaved prime rib stacked on a grilled baguette roll with giardiniera blend, melted provolone, caramelized shallots, sliced tomato and pepper-parm dressing – served with fries on the side
Prime Rib$0.00
Slow cooked prime rib served over smashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
Backcountry Prime Rib Sandwich$15.95
Shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, Woodstead sauce and melted Swiss cheese all stacked on grilled French bread – served with tater tots on the side
