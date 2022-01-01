Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Canandaigua

Go
Canandaigua restaurants
Toast

Canandaigua restaurants that serve scallops

Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Caesar$17.95
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Platter$15.95
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Canandaigua

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Macaroni Salad

Chicken Wraps

Steak Salad

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Canandaigua to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston