Shrimp wraps in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
More about Green Front Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Coconut Shrimp Wrap
|$16.95
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Kung Pao Shrimp Wrap
|$15.95
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed with Sweet Red Chili sauce then wrapped in a flour tortilla with chiffonade lettuce, mandarin oranges, Asian slaw and scallions – served with Office chips on the side