Shrimp wraps in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Canandaigua restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Shrimp Wrap$16.95
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kung Pao Shrimp Wrap$15.95
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed with Sweet Red Chili sauce then wrapped in a flour tortilla with chiffonade lettuce, mandarin oranges, Asian slaw and scallions – served with Office chips on the side
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

