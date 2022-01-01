Steak salad in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve steak salad
Mac's Philly Steaks
76 S Main Street, Canandigua
|Steak Philly Salad
Steak, white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|Steak Caesar Salad
|$15.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homeade ceaser dressing, asiago cheeseand garlic croutons. Topped with marinated grilled steak.
|Harvest Steak Salad
|$16.95