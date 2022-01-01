Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Toast

Canandaigua restaurants that serve steak salad

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

76 S Main Street, Canandigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Philly Salad
Steak, white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cucumbers & croutons with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Caesar Salad$15.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in homeade ceaser dressing, asiago cheeseand garlic croutons. Topped with marinated grilled steak.
Harvest Steak Salad$16.95
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Gorgonzola Salad$17.95
Mixed greens and vegetable salad with crumbled Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Chipotle Steak Salad$16.95
More about Eric's Office Restaurant

