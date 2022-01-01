Sweet potato fries in Canandaigua
Canandaigua restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Mac's Philly Steaks
76 S Main Street, Canandigua
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.69
More about Green Front Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Green Front Restaurant
35 Niagara St, Canandaigua
|SIDE of Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
Wedge style. Served as a side or in a basket.
|BASKET of Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.95
wedge style.
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant
2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
|Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and crispy, just how you like them