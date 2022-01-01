Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Canandaigua

Canandaigua restaurants
Canandaigua restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Mac's Philly Steaks image

 

Mac's Philly Steaks

76 S Main Street, Canandigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.69
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Green Front Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Green Front Restaurant

35 Niagara St, Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE of Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Wedge style. Served as a side or in a basket.
BASKET of Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
wedge style.
More about Green Front Restaurant
Eric's Office Restaurant image

 

Eric's Office Restaurant

2574 Macedon Road, Canandaigua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and crispy, just how you like them
More about Eric's Office Restaurant
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

3140 County Road 10, Canandaigua

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.69
More about Charlie Riedel's Restaurant

